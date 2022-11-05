Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer, director and performer Douglas McGrath passed away at 64

Douglas McGrath, a Tony and Academy Award-winning writer, director and performer, died at the age of 64. The production company of McGrath’s autobiographical play ‘Everything is Fine’ revealed on Friday that he died unexpectedly on Thursday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGrath was in New York City at the time of his death, where he was performing in ‘Everything is Fine’ at Off-DR2 Broadway’s Theatre. The show will not continue, after playing its last performance on Wednesday.

‘The company of Everything’s Fine was honoured to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humour, and sends deepest condolences to his family,’ producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and director John Lithgow said in a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

McGrath’s career spanned the stage and the silver screen, earning him a Tony Award nomination for his book ‘Beautiful; The Carole King Musical’ and an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay for ‘Bullets Over Broadway,’ which he co-wrote with Woody Allen.