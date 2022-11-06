Mysuru’s unsolved death of a retired IB officer stays mysterious

In Mysuru, Karnataka, on Saturday, an 83-year-old retired intelligence bureau official was struck and killed by a vehicle without a licence plate. The victim, RS Kulkarni, was struck and killed by a car while out for his morning stroll. He was an assistant director at the Central Intelligence Bureau’s Bengaluru office.

The occurrence happened close to Manasa Gangotri. Kulkarni was taken to a hospital in a hurry, but he eventually passed away from his wounds.

Police believed that it was a hit-and-run incident. However, after reviewing the incident’s CCTV evidence, authorities believe the murder was premeditated. He was struck by an unregistered vehicle.

At the Jayalakshmi police station, a case has been opened, and more investigation is being conducted.