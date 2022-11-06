Nokia launches G60 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched new 5G smartphone in the Indian markets. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Nokia G60 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available in India for pre-booking on the official Nokia website and leading retail outlets from November 1 to November 7 in Black and Ice colours .

The dual-SIM smartphone supports eSIM technology. The device runs on Android 12. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup – 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels), and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a 8-megapixel camera at the front.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 15,280 crore in Indian markets

It packs a a 4500mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging.Other key features include Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, a type-C port, and dual-band Wi-Fi.