Racial, obscene remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Man arrested

In Tamil Nadu, a 32-year-old man from Thiruninravur was arrested for making derogatory comments about the chief minister, M K Stalin, as well as about the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Prem Anand, 44, a resident of Thozhuvur in the Tiruvallur municipality of Tamil Nadu, filed a complaint at the Thiruninravur police station on Saturday, alleging that a Twitter user going by the name of Ranjithkumar tweeted a video of Venkatesan Bhoopathy, the man accused of making the derogatory remarks.

In the video, Bhoopathy threatened to remove CM Stalin on the grounds that people from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes were growing more bold under his rule. Bhoopathy added that the daughter of Stalin’s uncle fled with a member of the SC community.

According to the complaint, a case was filed against Bhoopathy, who was arrested for inciting hatred and division between various groups. He has been charged under the Information Technology Act and the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bhoopathy was brought before a judge, who ordered him to be held in judicial custody. Police have issued a warning that anyone who shares or forwarded the video would be charged under the SC/ST Act and the Information Technology Act since a case has been filed.