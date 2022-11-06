Restrictions lifted by central panel as Delhi’s air quality improves

Due to the deteriorating air quality, the central panel on air quality control removed the limits it had placed in Delhi and the national capital region. The choice was made as the region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved as a result of the actions.

The region will continue with the provisions under GRAP 3 as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the decision to impose level 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The panel concluded that the air quality scenario could not be improved with any stronger actions than those outlined in GRAP Stage-IV.

‘As the present AQI level of Delhi is around 339, which is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-IV actions (Delhi AQI > 450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all stages up to Stage-IV are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further,’ the panel said in its letter.

‘The sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued vide dated 3rd November, 2022, for actions under Stage-IV of the GRAP with immediate effect. Actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe +’ category,’ it added.

The curbs have been removed, so diesel vehicles can now enter Delhi. Under GRAP 4, the disruptive stage of limitations, the vehicles were banned. However, because it is subject to the restrictions specified in GRAP 3, the ban on non-essential building will continue.