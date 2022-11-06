Woman Slaps Journalist on Camera After Being Asked About Trending Car Video

A video clip of a woman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, slapping a reporter outside a police station for asking her questions has caused controversy.

After a video of her screaming for her release in an Audi parked in the middle of the road went viral, the woman went to the Vijay Nagar police station in Indore. She claimed to be having a quarrel with her cousin in the car when the video was taken. The woman smacked one of the media representatives who had come to the police station to interview her about the upsetting video clip.

The woman can be seen yelling at someone in the driver’s seat in the footage, which was captured by a commuter on a motorcycle. When the woman is arguing with the driver of the blue Audi, the person who was capturing the video can be heard reading the licence plate. She then exits the car, clearly upset.

In addition to saying she wished to pursue legal action against the individual who had shared the video months after the occurrence, the woman in the viral video has denied any violence or wrongdoing.