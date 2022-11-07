AIMIM requests permission to hold Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM petitioned the civic authorities for permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10 at the Idgah Maidan in Karnataka’s Hubballi, just months after Ganesh Chaturthi was permitted there.

According to the Municipal Commissioner, a decision will be made only after discussions with stakeholders.

The Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in August this year, stating that there was no dispute over land ownership in Hubballi.

‘It is clear that the property is owned by the government and the petitioner has taken the property on lease to be used only on two occasions. The government has the right over the said property,’ In a late-night August order, the Supreme Court dismissed a request to halt the festivities.

‘Hindu parties submitted an application for placing a Ganesh idol and holding cultural activities on the said property. A committee was constituted which, after examining the materials on record, submitted a report to the government stating that the land can be handed over to a Hindu organisation for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi,’ the court noted.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Anjuman-E-Islam, Hubballi, after the Supreme Court ruled that its decision on the Bengaluru Idgah Maidan should also apply to the one in Hubballi.