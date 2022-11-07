British official to meet with Taiwan’s president for trade talks

A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade negotiations and to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, according to his office, eliciting an angry response from Beijing to the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island.

China considers democratically-governed Taiwan to be its own territory and actively opposes any official interactions between Taipei and foreign countries, interpreting them as support for Taiwan’s independence from China.

During his two-day visit, Britain’s Department for International Trade stated Greg Hands, minister of state for trade and a member of parliament, would meet Tsai and co-host the 25th annual UK-Taiwan Trade Talks.

‘Visiting Taiwan in person demonstrates the UK’s commitment to strengthening UK-Taiwan trade ties. Taiwan, like the United Kingdom, is a proponent of free and fair trade underpinned by a global trading system based on rules,’ his office issued a statement.