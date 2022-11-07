European soccer associations urge FIFA to take action on migrant workers’ rights before World Cup

The Football Associations of ten European countries, including England and Germany, are urging FIFA to take action to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, which begins in two weeks.

‘FIFA has consistently vowed to offer specific solutions on two concerns – the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the notion of a migrant workers’ centre to be established in Doha – and we will continue to fight for them to be delivered,’ the open letter issued on Sunday read.

It was signed by ten national governing bodies, all members of the UEFA Working Group on Human and Labour Rights, and eight World Cup qualifying teams, despite a letter from FIFA to World Cup teams last week urging them to focus on soccer and not get sucked into politics.

Amnesty International and other rights organisations have spearheaded calls for FIFA to set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers in Qatar for human rights violations, matching the World Cup prize money.

Last week, the Australian soccer squad came out against Qatar’s record on human rights and same-sex relationships.