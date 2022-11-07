Pope asks European Union member states to share responsibility for migrants

On Sunday, Pope Francis stated that European Union member states should share responsibility for accepting migrants rather than leaving it solely to the nations where individuals come.

He spoke as migration sparked new political tensions in Italy, where the government and charity ships attempting to evacuate refugees have been at odds.

‘The European Union must pursue a policy of collaboration and assistance. It cannot leave Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Spain responsible for all migrants who land on their coasts, he told reporters on his way back from a four-day trip to Bahrain.

‘Each European Union country should agree on how many migrants it can accept,’ Francis added.

‘All countries must agree on a migration policy. There can be no policy without agreement,’ he stated.

Matteo Salvini, head of Italy’s anti-immigrant League party and deputy prime minister in the country’s new right-wing government, complimented Pope Francis for his ‘words of profound insight.’

‘Italy cannot be left alone and cannot accommodate everyone,’ Salvini said in a statement.