Survey reveals top concern for G20 countries is inflation

The World Economic Forum reported on Monday that runaway inflation, a developing debt crisis, and cost-of-living issues pose the greatest challenges to conducting business for G20 countries over the next two years.

Inflation has risen to levels not seen in decades, forcing a third of G20 countries to name rising costs as their top concern, according to the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society’s Executive Opinion Survey.

Although central banks throughout the world have begun to tighten monetary policy, their efforts to control inflation risk tipping the global economy into recession.

The survey, conducted ahead of the COP27 in Egypt and the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, also revealed that environmental concerns have taken a back seat for the first time in years, as the world focuses on more pressing socioeconomic issues ranging from the fallout from the Ukraine war to the cost of living crisis.