Arrested for intoxication and criminal trespassing; CFO enters wrong home, sleeps on bed!

New Delhi: According to multiple reports, the chief financial officer of a US-based meat processing business was detained on Sunday after reportedly becoming wasted, breaking into an unidentified woman’s home, and passing out on her bed. After a woman in Arkansas phoned the police to report seeing a strange guy sleeping in her bed with his clothing on the floor, John R. Tyson, the CFO of Tyson Foods and the great-grandson of the company’s founder, was charged with felony trespassing and public drunkenness.

A lady who had come home to see a man she didn’t know lying in her bed with his clothing on the floor called the Fayetteville police early on Sunday morning, according to reports. Tyson, 32, was ‘unable to reply audibly’ when cops tried to rouse him up when they arrived. Then, after briefly sitting up, he went back to his bed and tried to sleep. His motions were described as ‘lethargic and clumsy,’ and police officers smelled alcohol on his breath and body.

Tyson was accused and freed on a $415 bail; he is scheduled to appear in court on December 1. Tyson Foods, in the meantime, declined to comment on the event, referring to it as a ‘personal concern’. In an email to CNN, it stated, ‘We’re aware of the occurrence and as this is a personal concern, we have no other comment’.

But Tyson then apologised and disclosed that he was receiving counselling for alcoholism. ‘ I am ashamed of my actions since they go against my morals, those of the business, and the high standards we have for one another at Tyson Foods. After making a terrible mistake, I’ve given my actions and their potential effects on others a lot of thought ‘, a memo that Tyson sent out to the whole organisation.