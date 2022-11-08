Asian Boxing Championships: India’s Sumit and Narender enters semi-finals

Amman: In boxing, India’s Sumit and Narender entered the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan. Thus they ensured 2 more medals for India.

Sumit defeated Borworn Kadamduan of Thailand in the men’s 75 kg category by ‘ 3-2’. Narender defeated Iman Ramezanpourdelavar of Iran in the men’s 92-plus kg category by ‘ 5-0’. Sumit will face defending champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan, while Narender’s opponent will be determined later.

India has till now ensured 12 medals in the event. The competition has been witnessing participation of 267 pugilists from 27 top boxing nations.