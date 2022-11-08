Elon Musk informs support for Republicans on eve of US midterms

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, pushed Americans on Tuesday to support a Republican Congress to counterbalance President Joe Biden’s Democrats, marking the first time a major social media CEO expressly took a side.

‘Because shared authority limits the worst excesses of both parties, I advocate voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,’ Musk tweeted to his more than 110 million followers on Monday.

Republicans are expected to win a majority in the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s elections, while the Senate is considered a toss-up by impartial pollsters. Democrats currently dominate both houses of Congress.

Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, took over Twitter in a $44 billion transaction last month and has implemented radical measures such as laying off half of the workforce and instituting a fee for blue check verification marks.

His absolute stance on free speech has prompted several organisations to warn of an increase in misinformation, and some advertisers to withdraw their support. Twitter suspended comic Kathy Griffin due to a crackdown on users mimicking Musk.

Later, he added, ‘I’m open to the possibility of voting Democrat again in the future,’ and stated that he has previously voted as an independent for Democrats.

Musk has criticised the Biden administration and Democrats for their plans to tax millionaires and provide tax breaks for union-made electric autos. Tesla’s factories in the United States are not unionised.