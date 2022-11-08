Guangzhou’s COVID outbreak worsens in China, lockdown looms

COVID- Official statistics revealed that 19 cases dramatically intensified in Guangzhou and other major Chinese cities on Tuesday, as the global manufacturing powerhouse faced its greatest flare-up ever and tested its ability to prevent a Shanghai-style citywide lockdown.

According to China’s health ministry, new locally transmitted diseases increased to 7,475 on Nov. 7, up from 5,496 the day before and the highest level since May 1.

The increase was minor by global standards, but big in China, where outbreaks are dealt with promptly. Economically crucial cities, notably the Chinese capital Beijing, have reacted to the mounting illnesses by requiring more PCR tests for citizens and, in some cases, closing down neighbourhoods and even districts.

The quick comeback will put China’s capacity to maintain its COVID measures precise and focused to the test, and it will call into question investors’ predictions that the world’s second-largest economy will soon reopen its borders or even back down from its zero-tolerance policy.