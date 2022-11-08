New York’s new gun regulations suspended by federal judge in US

On Monday, a federal judge in New York temporarily blocked major portions of the state’s new gun restrictions to allow members of a gun-owners’ rights group to pursue their case against the new legislation, which they claim is unconstitutional.

Judge Glenn Suddaby of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York consented to grant the order at the request of six New York individuals who are members of Gun Owners of America, a political organisation that competes with the National Rifle Association.

The United States Supreme Court struck down New York’s previous gun licence regime in a landmark June verdict that established an individual right to carry weapons in public for self-defense, making it more difficult for lawmakers nationally to restrict guns in a society where mass shootings are routine.

Suddaby said in the preliminary injunction issued on Monday that New York officials could not compel people applying for a gun licence to disclose the handles of their social media accounts or the names and contact information of everyone they live with, both of which are major provisions of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which went into effect on Sept. 1. Applicants would also not be required to demonstrate their ‘excellent moral character,’ according to Suddaby’s 182-page order, which he attributed to the new law’s ‘extraordinary constitutional transgressions.’