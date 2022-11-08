Operation ‘Prahar’ : Delhi police apprehends two criminals using number plate recognition camera system

Under the auspices of operation ‘Prahar’ in the nation’s capital, Delhi Police apprehended two car lifters utilising the ANPR camera monitoring system.

Using the live following function of an ANPR camera, a team from Shahadra Police Station apprehended the robbers as they rode a stolen bike.

Additionally, the police seized from the criminals’ possession three stolen mobile phones, five stolen two-wheelers, and other stuff.

The crack team set traps when the teams from the Shahadra Police Station observed the movement of a stolen motorcycle in the ANPR camera set up in Sector-11, Rohini.

On November 6, Pankaj and Ravi, two criminals, entered Rohini, where an ANPR camera had been put. As part of operation ‘Prahar,’ the Crack Team sprang into action after taking the initiative and stopped the motorcycle.

After a protracted interrogation the accused admitted that they used to steal cars and then use those same cars to steal mobile phones and other stuff throughout the city after a protracted interrogation.

To reduce vehicle theft and street crime, including snatching and robberies in the Outer North District, Delhi Police has initiated operation ‘Prahar.’

In order to dissuade people from committing auto theft, purse snatching, and robberies, the Delhi Police is tracking them using the ANPR camera monitoring system.

To catch criminals, these cameras have been placed at key spots. The Outer North District Police have apprehended criminals using the ANPR camera monitoring system twice in a row.