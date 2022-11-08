Scholz raises concern over Egyptian-British hunger striker at climate summit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he highlighted the subject of imprisoned hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah during his visit to Egypt for the COP27 climate summit.

‘A choice must be made, and a release must be made possible, so that the hunger striker does not die,’ Scholz told reporters.

Abd el-Fattah, a popular activist and blogger, was sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 for distributing fake news and has been on a hunger strike for 220 days in protest of his detention and prison conditions.