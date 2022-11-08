Swedish Prime Minister promises tougher stance in quest for Turkey’s approval for NATO membership

Sweden’s new prime minister promised a tougher stance against crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey on Tuesday, where he will seek President Tayyip Erdogan’s backing for his country’s NATO membership ambition.

In reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May. However, NATO member Turkey objected, citing security worries about the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups, as well as the Nordic countries’ restriction on arms exports.

In June, the three nations agreed to suspend Turkey’s veto while asking Sweden and Finland to address its lingering concerns.

‘I believe the incoming government will be even firmer in (regarding) Sweden’s NATO application,’ Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters in Ankara during a visit to the Turkish parliament.

‘One of the key focuses of our government is combating crime, fighting organised crime, fighting the link between organised crime and terrorism,’ he stated.

Erdogan, who has previously accused Sweden of harbouring PKK fighters, was slated to meet with Kristersson at the presidential palace later Tuesday, with a press conference scheduled for 1530 GMT.