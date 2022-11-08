United States must cut emissions more drastically, to achieve climate target, government report reveals

According to a government analysis released on Monday, the United States needs to make considerably faster and greater reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades to reach worldwide targets for mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

The draught of the Fifth National Climate Assessment, which Congress requires every four years, was revealed as world leaders and diplomats convened in Egypt for a two-week climate summit. After China, the United States is the world’s second largest emitter.

According to the research, the United States lowered emissions by 12% between 2007 and 2019, owing to the use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, as well as greater efficiency. To reach President Joe Biden’s aim of decarbonizing the economy by 2050, they must fall by more than 6% per year.

The report detailed the damage that climate change is already causing across the country in the form of drought, wildfires, heatwaves, and other extreme occurrences.

Climate change is also portrayed as a threat to ‘the things Americans most value,’ such as safe homes, healthy families, dependable public services, and a sustainable economy.