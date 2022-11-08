Voice-to-text for video chats, Topics in Groups, and other features are now available on Telegram.

A number of intriguing upgrades have been released for iOS and Android users by Telegram. The messaging service now supports voice-to-text video messages. The feature, however, is only available to Premium customers. In addition to the voice-to-text capability, Telegram has released Topics for Groups, which group administrators can enable in the group settings.

There have also been a number of interface-driven upgrades for PC, Android, and iOS apps. ‘I’m very thrilled by the Telegram update from today. Large groups are given subjects, turning these linear talks into slick, mobile-friendly renditions of the original Internet Forums. Ironically, the first successful online service I ever created, a message board for students at my institution, was also an Internet Forum, ‘ says official Telegram blog.

With their own shared material and notification settings, Topics in Groups functions like separate chats within the group. The group members will be able to communicate about any topic of interest utilising all of their favourite tools, including polls, pinned messages, and bots, using this feature. Large groups will benefit from this feature’s additional options to bring customization to conversations and encourage discussion.

The voice messages could be converted to text for Telegram Premium users. The Premium subscribers can now convert any video messages to text with the new upgrade, though. Premium customers will be able to do this to get a text transcript right away.

The ‘Collectible Usernames’ feature, which Telegram recently launched, enables users to give each of their accounts and public chats a different collectible nickname. ‘TON, a quick and scalable blockchain network, secures the ownership of collectible usernames. A new marketplace called Fragment makes it possible to purchase and swap valuable Telegram domains in an easy and safe manner. Similar to regular usernames, collectible usernames also show up in Global Search results and have links that can be used outside of Telegram: username.t.me and t.me/username,’ according to the blog.