Commercial passenger flights resumed between Colombia and Venezuela

Bogota: Commercial passenger flights between Colombia and Venezuela resumed. The flight service was resumed as the relations between the South American neighbors improved.

Turpial, an airline owned by a retired Venezuelan air force coronel is operating the flight service on the route. Second flight service will be operated by Satena, which is owned by Colombia’s air force. One-way tickets for the 90-minute flight between Caracas and Bogota is priced at $240. The cheapest one-way tickets on Satena’s website are selling for $300.

Venezuela broke off diplomatic ties with Colombia in 2019 after its then-conservative government backed U.S.-led efforts to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold new elections. In September this year, Colombia and Venezuela re-established diplomatic ties, following the election of Gustavo Petro, a leftist, to Colombia’s presidency.