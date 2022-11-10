Details and ticket prices of UAE National Day shows announced

Dubai: The organising committee of the 51st National Day celebrations announced the details and ticket prices of UAE National Day shows. The UAE National Day shows will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 3 to 11.

Tickets are now live on www.UAENationalDay.ae. Ticket prices for the show begin from Dh200.

Earlier Sharjah had announced full list of events, celebrations for celebrating the 51st National Day of the UAE. The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee announced the schedule. National Day celebration events will take place on Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and various areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah from November 24 to December 3.