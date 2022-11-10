Iran threatens Saudi Arabia that ‘our strategic patience’ might run out – Fars

According to the semi-official Fars news agency, Iran’s intelligence minister reminded regional foe Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no assurance that Tehran will maintain its ‘strategic patience.’

‘Until now, Iran has exercised strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot promise that it would not run out if hostilities persist,’ Esmail Khatib said, according to Fars.

‘If Iran decides to respond and punish, glass palaces will fall and these countries would no longer be stable.’

Since the murder in police detention of Iranian Kurdish lady Mahsa Amini in September after her arrest for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s severe dress code enforced on women, Iran has blamed foreign opponents of fomenting unrest.

Protests by Iranians from all walks of life have grown into one of the most significant threats to Iran’s clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, advised Riyadh last month to regulate its media outlets.