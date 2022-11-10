Polluters must pay: Leaders of poor nations hammered rich countries in their speeches at COP27

As the world suffers from the effects of climate change and natural disasters become more severe and frequent, leaders from several developing and underdeveloped countries blamed wealthy governments and oil companies for contributing to global warming and demanded that they pay for the consequences.

The statements erupted during the speeches at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), which is currently taking place in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm-El-Sheikh. ‘The oil and gas industry continues to earn nearly 3 billion US dollars in profits every day,’ Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.

Pakistan’s prime minister told fellow world leaders at this year’s United Nations climate summit that it ‘rings an alarm bell for humanity’ in a world where the effects of global warming are becoming more severe and widespread.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu’s president, Nikenike Vurobaravu, said the island nation wanted the International Court of Justice to help ensure future generations’ rights were not violated by nations that were slow to address climate change.

With climate finance still scarce, India has already stated that climate adaptation in the form of early warning is critical to securing lives and livelihoods.