Telangana man arrested for living in Manipur without ILP for nine years

The Manipur police arrested a man from Telangana on Thursday for allegedly staying in the state for nine years without a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP).

During a drive to identify ILP defaulters in the state, a team from the Heingang police station in Imphal East district arrested the man, identified as Rihaan Khan (45), of Dyancharam in KV Rangareddy, Telangana, around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

During this time, Khan allegedly married a local girl from Kairang Chingya in Imphal East district. ‘The person will be deported once the necessary formalities are completed,’ a police official said.

The ILP was implemented in Manipur on January 1, 2020, making it the fourth state to do so after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Outsiders, including people from other parts of the country, are required by law to obtain permission to visit states subject to the ILP regime.

Nongthombam Biren Singh, the chief minister, informed the public in October that a house-to-house survey will be conducted to identify such defaulters, and he urged everyone not to rent out rooms or sell land to ‘foreigners and immigrants.’

A Myanmar national was arrested on Monday for allegedly impersonating a deceased Indian by possessing an Aadhaar card in his name in order to facilitate illegal cross-border business.