The Governor was replaced as the chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam on Thursday after the Kerala government changed the institution’s regulations.

The action is being taken in the midst of a dispute between the LDF administration and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over how state-owned universities should be governed, including vice-chancellor appointments.

In compliance with the University Grants Commission (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations of 2019, the state government modified Kerala Kalamandalam’s norms and regulations.

According to the new amendment, the sponsoring organisation shall designate an accomplished individual from the sphere of art and culture as chancellor.

According to regulations, Kerala Kalamandalam is sponsored by the state government of Kerala.

Additionally changed was the rule governing the chancellor’s term. The modified provision states that ‘the chancellor shall occupy office for a term of five years from the date of assumption of office and shall be available for reappointment for one more term, provided that no person shall be entitled to hold the office on attaining the age of 75 years.’

The Kerala government stated on Wednesday that it would introduce an ordinance to appoint famous academicians to the position of chancellor of universities in place of the governor.

Arif Mohammad Khan had previously sent show-cause letters to the vice chancellors of 11 universities, requesting justification for their continued employment in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that found their appointments to be unlawful.