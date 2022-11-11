8 arrested in Noida with Rs 2 crore in unaccounted cash

On Thursday evening, Noida Police arrested eight people and recovered Rs 2 crore in cash from their possession in the Sector 58 area.

Police intercepted the accused, who were travelling in two luxury vehicles in the area, after receiving a tip. Following this, a search was conducted, and cash worth crores and stamps from various government departments were found in the vehicles.

The Income Tax Department arrived at the location after the recovery. The I-T Department is questioning all of the accused, according to the Noida Police.

All eight accused have been arrested, and further investigations are underway.