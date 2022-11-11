America, European Union and other nation agree on need to speed renewable energy transitions

According to a joint statement released on Friday, the United States, the European Union, and other nations stated they were committed to taking action to address climate and energy issues and reiterated the need to accelerate global transitions to sustainable energy.

The governments, which included Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, acknowledged that ‘unabated reliance on fossil fuels leaves us susceptible to market instability and geopolitical concerns,’ according to the statement.

According to the statement, they repeated their commitment to action under the Global Methane Pledge to cut collective anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.