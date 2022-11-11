Breaking News; Gasoline tanker explosion kills 12!

At least 12 people were killed in a gasoline tanker crash and explosion in north-central Nigeria on Friday, according to the police. The tanker collided with a vehicle blocking the highway on Thursday night in the Ofu council area of Kogi state because its brakes failed, igniting a fireball, a police spokesman told The Associated Press.

According to William Ovye Aya of the Kogi police command, the vehicle ‘crushed automobiles on the route ‘and all of the victims died from fire injuries. Bisi Kazeem with Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said other people were injured in the crash. Road safety personnel have blocked off the area and are attempting to identify the victims, according to Kazeem.

Nigeria has implemented new regulations to reduce the frequency of these collisions because they occur so frequently on the majority of its major roads. A similar crash that occurred in September in Kogi claimed the lives of over ten people. According to Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for information, the latest crash is being investigated by Kogi authorities.