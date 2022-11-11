Christina Aguilera agrees to participate in a TIME Studios documentary about her rise to fame and personal life

Christina Aguilera’s fans had reason to celebrate on Sunday! Finally, they will get a closer look into the personal and professional life of the American singer-songwriter thanks to a documentary film. Ting Poo will be in charge of the direction.

The five-time Grammy winner is said to be working on an ‘intimate’ documentary with TIME Studios and Roc Nation about her rise to fame and personal struggles.

The documentary promises to dig deep into Aguilera’s professional and personal life, including her own reflections on growing up as a Disney star and then becoming a pop music sensation who is ‘fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.’ Her struggles as a mother will also be depicted in the documentary.

‘Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told,’ said Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios’ Documentary Co-Head.

‘Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,’ director Ting Poo said. ‘I am truly honoured to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.’

The documentary will feature footage from the singer’s personal archive and new recordings shot over the past one and a half years.