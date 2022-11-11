Congress writes to PM Modi about ‘rampant corruption’ in Karnataka, ahead of his visit

The Karnataka Congress wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, ahead of his visit to the state to inaugurate the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport, alleging rampant corruption under the BJP-led state government.

The letter was written by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, and it slammed the ‘double engine’ government for neglecting the state.

‘It has been three years now since the BJP Government seized power in Karnataka by violating the mandate of our people. Instead of taking Karnataka forward on the path of progress, the BJP Government has caused great suffering through its rampant corruption and unfulfilled promises,’ the letter said.

‘The BJP government in the state has become synonymous with corruption, with the people and media widely calling this government the ‘40% Sarkara’. The PSI scam, scams in contractor payments, and scams to release funds to religious institutions are a few that Ministers in the BJP government have been credibly accused of.’

‘Not only have you burdened our people with corruption, incompetence and lack of integrity, your party has actively tried to destroy our social and cultural fabric,’ the letter said, citing 163 deaths from communal violence in the last three years.

The state BJP leaders were also accused by the Congress of ignoring Kannada and promoting other languages. According to the party’s letter to the PM, textbooks with accounts of important Kannada icons have been distorted, and demands for competitive exams to be held in Kannada have been ignored.

‘We demand that you respond to the questions of the people of the state, prior to your upcoming visit to Karnataka as a response to this letter. Anything less would be a violation of every Kannadiga’s constitutional rights and the very spirit of democracy that this nation was built upon,’ the letter said.