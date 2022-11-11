Connecticut judge orders $473 million compensation for punitive damages in Sandy Hook defamation case

A Connecticut judge determined on Thursday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $473 million in punitive damages for his defamatory remarks regarding the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The decision comes a month after a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, ruled that Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website must pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to more than a dozen Sandy Hook victims’ relatives for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.

In a separate ruling issued late Wednesday, Judge Barbara Bellis barred Jones from removing any personal assets from the nation. The judgement was requested by the plaintiffs, who believe Jones is attempting to conceal assets in order to avoid paying.

Jones is now liable for $1.49 billion in damages in two Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits that went to trial this year. In Texas, a third case is pending.

On December 14, 2012, a shooter murdered his mother before shooting 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The conspiracy theories promoted by Infowars on its website, social media, and a show hosted by Jones resulted in years of threats and other harassment of the slain children’s parents.

The plaintiffs asked for punitive damages, claiming Jones should pay the greatest penalty authorised for his ‘historic’ misconduct and ‘complete lack of repentance.’ Jones has now admitted to the shooting but has failed to apologise to the victims’ families throughout his trial evidence.