Couple Defies Severe Rain to Wed at Chennai Temple

Today’s severe rain in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, caused a number of weddings to be postponed. Today’s rainfall ranged from moderate to heavy across nearly the whole city of Chennai and several of its neighbouring regions.

Five weddings were postponed today at the Anjineyar temple in Chennai’s Pulianthope neighbourhood because of waterlogging. Couples waited up outside the temple in spite of the severe weather, having booked their wedding months earlier.

A couple is seen walking on the flooded street while holding umbrellas in a video taken from outside the temple before they approach the flooded temple grounds.

‘We have been wet and the temple is flooded. I kindly request that the government take action to at the very least clean up the temple grounds and other public areas’ According to one of the grooms, ANI.

In numerous areas of Tamil Nadu, intermittent showers started on Thursday night and got worse today, causing waterlogging and a hindrance in traffic. In Chennai and 22 other districts, all schools and colleges were closed.