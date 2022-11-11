Delhi Police Arrest Man After Alleged Sexual Assault on 10-Year-Old Girl

According to authorities, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted inside a mosque in the Maujpur neighbourhood of northeast Delhi.

Mohammad Imran, 24, has been detained in relation to the incident that was reported on Wednesday at the Jafrabad police station.

According to a senior police officer, a case has been filed against the defendant under sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The officer stated that Imran, a resident of Kishanganj, Bihar, previously taught pupils inside the mosque and that he is currently in judicial custody.

A preacher was detained last month on suspicion of sodomising an 11-year-old kid in a madrassa in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar neighbourhood.