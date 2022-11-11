Eat these food items everyday to beat stress

Stress is an overwhelming emotion that can have a negative impact on your physical and mental health. One may constantly feel fatigued, mentally exhausted, alone and burdened. If not treated promptly, it can lead to lifestyle diseases such as obesity, heart disease and even diabetes.

Here is a list of common foods that can be easily incorporated into your diet and help you beat stress like a pro.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate, which has a chemical and emotional impact on our minds, is one of the best foods to combat stress. It is known to be high in antioxidants and helps lower stress hormone levels in the body when consumed in moderation, as it is traditionally low in sugar.

Warm Milk

Experts recommend including warm milk in your diet at night to help induce a good night’s sleep. However, many people are unaware that it can help relieve stress when sipped right before going to bed. Warm milk is high in calcium and vitamin D and is said to help relax muscles while also stabilising mood.

High Fibre Foods

Fibre-rich foods have been hailed as gut-friendly, with the potential to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Consume plenty of fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds and other fiber-rich foods. You can also choose whole-grain foods like whole-grain breakfast cereals.

Nuts & seeds

Teeming with magnesium, healthy fats and nutrients; nuts and seeds act as a stress-busting snack when consumed in moderation. Almonds, flax seeds, pistachios, sunflower seeds and walnuts are great options to choose from.

Whole unprocessed grains

Serotonin (a mood-boosting hormone that reduces stress) levels have been shown to increase, providing a mood-stabilizing effect. As a result, concentration and focus are improved. For better nutrition and adequate fibre intake, choose healthy, unrefined carbohydrates such as unprocessed grains, which take longer to digest and thus release blood sugar gradually over time.