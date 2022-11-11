Franceinfo reveals hackers have released Thales data on the dark web

Data pertaining to the French defence and technology giant Thales were leaked on the dark web by hacker group LockBit 3.0 on Friday, according to the franceinfo news website.

The corporation announced this week that a Russian-speaking extortion and ransomware gang claimed to have stolen part of its data and planned to disclose it on November 7.

Thales, which announced on Tuesday that it had launched an internal inquiry and notified the ANSSI national cyber security agency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The French corporation provides sophisticated technology to enterprises, organisations, and governments in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation, and digital security sectors.