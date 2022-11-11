Germany contributes additional one billion euros to Ukraine’s cyber defence and documentation of war crimes

According to a document, the German government has pledged an additional 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from its 2023 budget to Ukraine, with funds designated to protecting against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes.

The additional funding comes amid debate over whether Germany should increase its military aid to Ukraine, which claims it needs offensive battlefield weapons, including tanks, to face the Russian army.

The earmark is a victory for the Greens, the coalition party that has been the most vocal supporter of military aid to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the incursion in February.

Germany is Ukraine’s third largest military donor, trailing only the United States, whose weapons delivery have been critical to the Ukrainian armed forces’ battlefield victories, culminating in the recapture of Kherson, the largest city Russia gained on Friday.