Heavy rains predicted in Kerala till Nov 15; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains accompanied by lightning to continue in Kerala from November 11 to 15. IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts in view of the heavy downpour.

IMD placed Idukki district under an orange alert on Saturday. The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4 mm is expected in 24 hours. At the same time, a yellow alert is sounded in 10 districts on Friday and 9 districts on Saturday.

Yellow alert in districts

11-11-2022: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram Kozhikode, Wayanad

12-11-2022: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

13-11-2022: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad