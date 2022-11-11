Hospital conducts world’s first ‘injectable male contraceptive trial’!

The possibility of males sharing the duty for contraception suddenly appears more promising. At the Epworth Freemasons Hospital in East Melbourne, a study for the first injectable male contraception in the world is now taking place.

The trail has begun;

A hydrogel will be given to 25 males in total. The vas deferens, the tube that transports sperm, will receive this gel. After then, it will prevent the sperm from exiting the testes, according to ABC News.

A vasectomy substitute?

The 10-minute operation, according to researchers at a hospital in Melbourne, should last up to two years. The hydrogel is predicted to degrade after around two years. The technique may be repeated if the guys choose to proceed. This kind of birth control is thus known as a ‘temporary vasectomy’ by researchers.

Is the procedure reversible?

In this three-year trial, it is still necessary to determine whether or not the gel’s impact is indeed non-permanent. If it turns out to be actually reversible, the experiment is promising, according to Liza O’Donnell, a reproductive health expert at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research. She said that because it was only a two-year vasectomy, it was more better and more likely to be reversed.

Striking disparity;

Nevertheless, there is a lot of discrimination towards male and female contraception. Dr. O’Donnell lamented this problem, saying that the male hormonal contraceptives would have been fully supported if they had been found earlier than the female pill. She said, ‘I simply find the inequality astounding’.

Sharing the load;

Professor Lawrentschuk claimed that if the trial is successful, it may be a ‘game changer’. According to ABC News, who quoted the professor, this will enable males in heterosexual couples to split the cost of contraception. ‘In this situation, males would be in control of their own contraceptives and may enter the fray which is generally placed on their spouse,’ he added.