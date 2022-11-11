In Lucknow, 13 hotels, restaurants fined over Rs 9 lakh for selling adulterated food

At least 13 hotels and restaurants in Lucknow have been fined for selling adulterated food or sub standard materials.

The district administration fined the establishments Rs 9.36 lakh after taking action against them.

The district administration collected food samples for analysis, and 13 establishments, including Ram Asare Halwai Chowk and the Marriott Hotel, were found to be selling adulterated food items.

Following this, the establishments were fined Rs 9.36 lakh.

Following the hearing, the ADM East court ordered the establishments to pay the fine within a month, or an RC will be issued against them.

SP Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, sent a letter to the establishments informing them of the action.