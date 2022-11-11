Introducing Amazon’s Prime Air delivery drone service!

The design of Amazon’s new Prime Air delivery drone, which can withstand high temperatures and light rain, has been revealed. According to the company’s blog post, the new ‘MK30’ drone will go into operation in 2024 and is anticipated to be 25% quieter than existing models. ‘ The new drone’s goal and aims are the same as those of its predecessor’s designs: transfer items weighing up to five pounds while flying hundreds of feet in the air,’ it continued.

The new, lighter, and smaller ‘MK30’ drone will take the place of the current hexagonal ‘MK27-2’. Although it’s difficult to completely remove all dangers associated with flying, the business said that ‘we have applied a proven aerospace technique to incorporate safety into our technology.’ National aerospace regulatory bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will thoroughly assess the new drone to demonstrate its dependability and safety.

According to Amazon, their drones can operate at larger range while consistently and safely avoiding other aircraft, people, pets, and objects thanks to its sophisticated and industry-leading sense-and-avoid technology. Customers who reside in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, in the US, would be among the first to get Prime Air deliveries later this year, the business had previously said.