Keanu Reeves is back for more mayhem as the revered assassin in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

‘John Wick’ is reloading his guns and sharpening his pencil in preparation for the fourth instalment of the franchise. On March 24, 2023, a sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum titled ‘John Wick Chapter 4’ will be released in theatres.

The trailer for the film was released on November 10th and as usual, it hooks the audience from the word ‘Go.’

Keanu Reeves is back to doing what he’s best at (pun intended): being the killing machine, driving his Mustang like a maniac and beating up on the guys who dare to cross his line.

The trailer contains everything a ‘John Wick’ fan could want. Aside from the slick action, it has good colour use, expansive frames with European architecture and of course, Keanu Reeves, who refuses to give up. Whatever you throw at him, he’ll make a weapon out of it and be ready to kill in no time.

The film, whose sneak peek asset debuted at San Diego Comic-Con with over 101 million views worldwide, promises Wick’s action-packed war against the High Table and will be the longest film in the series.

John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeat The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.