The fast food company KFC issued an apology after asking its German customers to ‘commemorate’ Kristallnacht, a Nazi crime that is seen as the start of the Nazi regime’s systematic campaign to exterminate the Jewish community. On Wednesday, October 9, KFC urged patrons to eat Chicken and Cheese to remember the heinous crime. On users’ smartphones, KFC had issued a push notice.

Celebrate Kristallnacht by indulging on extra soft cheese and fried chicken. The alert said, ‘Now at KFCheese!’ Just an hour later, FC sent another message and apologised for the first one, giving the impression that it was trying to contain the damage. KFC said that ‘a malfunction in our system’ was to blame for the earlier message being delivered.

84 years ago, during Kristallnacht, or the ‘night of the broken glass,’ Nazi-led gangs vandalised and even set on fire Jewish-owned stores and businesses in Germany. Even synagogues did not escape damage. It is thought that automatic algorithms linked any anniversary to alerts in order to increase sales, which is how the KFC push notice was produced. However, a mistake like a request to remember a pogrom against Jews in Germany drew strong criticism.

The mistake was dubbed ‘tasteless’ by German news site Bild. At the expense of remembering the victims of the Nazi government, it was described as ‘fast-food promotion’. the evening of November 9–10, 1938, known as Kristallnacht. For the purpose of intimidating the Jewish community, Nazi-led mobs went on the rampage.

At the time, 267 synagogues and 7500 businesses were damaged, according to the official records, and 91 people were slain. The true number, though, was likely significantly higher, according to speculation. At least 1400 synagogues were reportedly demolished in Germany and Austria, and at least 1300 people are alleged to have died.