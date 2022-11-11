List of star campaigners for Delhi civic body elections released by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of prominent campaigners for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election on Friday.

The party’s star campaigners include Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy in the Delhi government, Manish Sisodia, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha are also among the 30 AAP star campaigners in Delhi, where the party is taking on the ruling BJP.

Gopal Rai, the party’s Delhi unit convener, will also campaign for the upcoming MCD elections. Harbhajan Singh, Harpal Singh Cheema, Durgesh Pathak, and Atishi Marlena are also on the list.

Earlier that day, the party established a war room to oversee activities such as the nomination process, campaigning, and social media campaigns.

The 250-ward MCD goes to the polls on December 4, and the votes are counted on December 7.