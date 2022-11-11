Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled, two women can live together

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled today that if two women want to live together of their own free will, the court cannot stop them. The father of an 18-year-old girl who had fled home with a 22-year-old woman had filed a custody plea in court.

The teen, from the state’s Jabalpur, and the woman she fled with have known each other since they were children. They studied together and became so emotionally attached over time that they are now not ready to live separately.

When their families found out, the two fled. Last month, the teen’s father petitioned the high Court for custody of his daughter.

The father testified in court that he tried to persuade his daughter to stay with the family rather than with her female friend, but she refused.

The high court granted the petition and issued a summons to the girl, ordering her to appear in court.When the girl appeared in court, she was given an hour to make a decision. She did, however, make an appeal to live with her friend.

The girl is an adult, according to the court, and ‘you can make your own life decisions.’