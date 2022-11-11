Mila Kunis signs an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove antisemitic documentary

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing, and others join a long list of 200 celebrities and entertainment figures who have signed an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble requesting that the anti-Semitic documentary and book ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ be removed.

The non-profit Creative Community for Peace published the open letter to Amazon. ‘After more than a week of private messages and public calls to remove the fallacious book and movie ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ from your sites, you have so far refused to act,’ the letter says.

‘At a time in America where there are more per capita hate crimes against Jews than any other minority, overwhelmingly more religious-based hate crimes against the Jewish people than any other religion, and more hate crimes against the Jewish people in New York than any other minority, where a majority of American Jews live, it is unacceptable to allow this type of hate to foment on your platforms.’

‘Both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry,’ according to a statement from Creative Community for Peace.