Mumbai police rescue one-day-old baby, arrest two women

A one-day-old baby was rescued by Mumbai police from being sold by two women in Deonar. The two women have been arrested by police.

Naik Ankush Wankhede of the Mumbai police crime branch’s unit six received information that two women were attempting to sell a newborn baby for Rs 1 lakh. Wankhede informed his superiors, and on Thursday, a trap was set in the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Nagar area of Chembur.

On the spot, officials noticed a woman carrying a newborn baby. They stoped the woman and questioned her. The woman claimed it was her child. When questioned, she revealed that the baby had been given to her for sale by her mother.

An FIR was filed against the accused women at the Deonar police station, and they were remanded in custody.

Officials said that in the past two months, six such infants who were kidnapped and then the accused were trying to sell them have been cracked. Three cases occurred in the jurisdiction of Azad Maidan, one under Mumbai Unit 9 and one under Mumbai Unit 6.