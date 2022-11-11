Myanmar set to dominate agenda during the ASEAN meeting, with ‘no progress expected’

Southeast Asian leaders convened for their annual summit on Friday, which is likely to be dominated by Myanmar’s mounting violence and political deadlock, with increasingly dissatisfied members of the group attempting to persuade the country’s junta to implement an agreed-upon peace plan.

Several ASEAN representatives have faulted Myanmar’s military leadership for failing to implement a peace plan agreed upon unanimously last year, which included ceasing fighting and giving access for a special envoy and aid.

Hun Sen, the Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN host, addressed the opening ceremony on Friday with an appeal for vigilance and prudence in these times of economic and geopolitical instability.

‘We are currently at a crossroads; the lives of millions in our area are dependent on our wisdom and insight,’ Hun Sen stated.

ASEAN, which has prohibited junta leaders from its meetings since last year, reaffirmed its support to the so-called five-point peace agreement last week, although some members have pushed for a tougher approach.