Police in Delhi apprehend fugitive implicated in 3 murder cases.

A criminal detained by Delhi Police is connected to three murder incidents reported in 2013, 2018, and 2022. After being granted parole, the culprit, identified as Krishan, a resident of Govindpuri in Delhi, committed a murder. Since then, he has been eluding capture.

According to Delhi’s Special Commissioner of Police for Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav, ‘During Pooja Visarjan at Jaitpur, Delhi, in 2013, Krishan revealed that he had committed a murder for which he had been detained in Rohini Jail. He had a disagreement with the prisoner on May 22, 2018, and then killed him latter. Following the trial, the judge sentenced Krishan to life in prison.’

When Krishan was granted parole in April 2022, he and a companion shot and killed Hakim Singh in a meat market in Sangam Vihar over a minor dispute.

Police were not able to take all the accused into custody during the inquiry. Two of the accused, including Krishan, fled, and the court declared them to be guilty.

Police finally managed to detain Krishan in Govindpuri after much effort.